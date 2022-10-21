Search

21 Oct 2022

PICTURES | Lots of style at Longford ICA Federation 'Embracing Sustainability' fashion show

Reporter:

Longford Live reporter

21 Oct 2022 9:00 PM

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

The Longford ICA Federation Fashion Show embracing Sustainability was a great success. Thanks to all the shops that took part, MC Breege Kenny, wonderful models, Louise Marlowe from Colour Me Beautiful, all the trade stands who added to the event and all who sponsored raffle prizes McCarricks C&C, Hanlons Gala, Baxters Chemist, Claffeys Ballymahon, Dunnes Stores, Breda McLoughlin Jewellry, Sadie’s Gifts, T Mullooly,  V Quigley, Beekind Wax Products, Joanne Dunphy Allen, Billie Spain , Patricia Shine, Trailgrinders & Katie Nolan Cards. Thank you also to the Federation Committee and all members who helped out in any way but most of all thanks to all the punters who turned out to support us on the night. 

Longford Leader photographer Shelley Corcoran was present to capture some pictures of the event and don't forget to tag and share with your friends!

