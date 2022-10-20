Search

20 Oct 2022

Down Memory Lane | A spooktacular gallery of frightful pictures from Longford's 2012 Dead of Night Festival

Longford Live reporter

20 Oct 2022 10:03 PM

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

On Halloween evening, Monday, October 31, 2022 the dark streets of Longford will come alive with colour, music and noise as the much loved ‘Dead of Night Festival' returns this Halloween! There will be a host of spooktacular activities at Connolly Barracks in Longford town from 6-10pm with the Dead of Night Parade getting underway from 6.30pm, starting at St Mel's College car park and finishing up at Connolly Barracks. 

In this trip Down Memory Lane we feature a gallery of colourful, spooky and frightful pictures from Longford's 2012 Dead of Night Festival captured by Shelley Corcoran and we hope you enjoy them. Don't forget to tag and share with your friends!

