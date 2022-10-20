Search

20 Oct 2022

Longford in dire need of emergency accommodation to aid homeless families

Longford in dire need of emergency accommodation to aid homeless families

File Photo: Longford in dire need of emergency accommodation to aid homeless families

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

20 Oct 2022 11:00 AM

Email:

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

Longford is in dire need of emergency accommodation to aid homeless families, a local councillor has claimed.

Cllr Uruemu Adejinmi made the claim at a meeting of Longford County Council last week and called for funding to be set aside by government leaders.

“There is an urgent interim need (for emergency accommodation) so that no family in Longford is left homeless or without shelter,” she said.

Cllr Adejinmi expressed concern at how, in some cases, those in need of immediate shelter had to travel to Mullingar.

“I would be worried about any regional (funding) allocation because how are families being prioritised?” Cllr Adejinmi asked.

Longford bids an emotional farewell to Billy 'the Barber' Beahan

Longford Africans Network host arts and cultural event

Prison terms for duo who robbed vulnerable 77 year old in 'worrying' Longford incident

Director of Services Samantha Healy said funding for homeless accommodation was centrally funded, but insised the council was not shying away from its responsibilities in upholding the needs of its local citizens.

“We (Council) are working regionally and we are representing the needs of Longford in that forum,” she said.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media