File Photo: Longford in dire need of emergency accommodation to aid homeless families
Longford is in dire need of emergency accommodation to aid homeless families, a local councillor has claimed.
Cllr Uruemu Adejinmi made the claim at a meeting of Longford County Council last week and called for funding to be set aside by government leaders.
“There is an urgent interim need (for emergency accommodation) so that no family in Longford is left homeless or without shelter,” she said.
Cllr Adejinmi expressed concern at how, in some cases, those in need of immediate shelter had to travel to Mullingar.
“I would be worried about any regional (funding) allocation because how are families being prioritised?” Cllr Adejinmi asked.
Director of Services Samantha Healy said funding for homeless accommodation was centrally funded, but insised the council was not shying away from its responsibilities in upholding the needs of its local citizens.
“We (Council) are working regionally and we are representing the needs of Longford in that forum,” she said.
The two wise men . . Colmcille senior football team manager Mickey Harkin (left) and fellow mentor Paul Treacy
Local residents from Granard's Colmcille estate could be about to see their hopes for a major multi-million euro regeneration of the area finally come to fruition
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.