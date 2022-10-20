Longford in dire need of emergency accommodation to aid homeless families

Longford is in dire need of emergency accommodation to aid homeless families, a local councillor has claimed.

Cllr Uruemu Adejinmi made the claim at a meeting of Longford County Council last week and called for funding to be set aside by government leaders.

“There is an urgent interim need (for emergency accommodation) so that no family in Longford is left homeless or without shelter,” she said.

Cllr Adejinmi expressed concern at how, in some cases, those in need of immediate shelter had to travel to Mullingar.

“I would be worried about any regional (funding) allocation because how are families being prioritised?” Cllr Adejinmi asked.

Director of Services Samantha Healy said funding for homeless accommodation was centrally funded, but insised the council was not shying away from its responsibilities in upholding the needs of its local citizens.

“We (Council) are working regionally and we are representing the needs of Longford in that forum,” she said.