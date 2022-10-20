Major breakthrough in north Longford estate refurbishment plans

Local residents from Granard's Colmcille estate could be about to see their hopes for a major multi-million euro regeneration of the area finally come to fruition
Dissatisfied residents living on a north Longford housing estate look set to see their four year long wait for a multi million euro regeneration project come to an end after council bosses agreed to transfer close to 20 properties to an affordable housing association.
Local authority tenants from Granard’s Colmcille estate in Granard have made no secret of their frustration at an impasse which has seen large swathes of the development fall foul to disrepair and dereliction.
In the region of €1.6m had been set aside in May 2018 by then housing minister Eoghan Murphy to revamp 12 vacant units on the estate.
Longford County Council opened talks with approved housing body, Tuath, soon after in an effort to fast-track those plans.
Despite those efforts, residents have continue to bemoan the protracted nature of those negotiations with little or no visible progress appearing to have been made.
Fresh hopes of a breakthrough surfaced nonetheless last week when councillors agreed to ratify the disposal of 19 units under the terms of Section 183 of the Local Government Act 2001.
