Search

21 Oct 2022

Woman snatched victim's purse from Longford shop counter

Woman snatched victim's purse from Longford shop counter

Woman snatched victim's purse from Longford shop counter

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

21 Oct 2022 10:00 AM

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

A court has heard how a woman walked into a south Longford supermarket and snatched another woman's purse with almost €300 before fleeing the scene on foot.

Fifty-seven-year-old Eileen Kilkenny, Gort,Mohill, Leitrim pleaded guilty at last week's sitting of Longford District Court to also stealing a number of groceries from SuperValu, Main Street, Lanesboro, Co Longford on June 18, 2022.

Presiding Judge John Brennan was told the accused entered the premises and stole the items by placing a series of goods into a bag and passed all points of payment in doing so.

Sgt Mark Mahon, for the prosecution, said Ms Kilkenny carried out the alleged theft of a woman's purse on the same day.
“The accused approached the counter and when the injured party left their purse down, the accused picked up the purse and walked out of the shop,” he said.

The stolen purse, it was later discovered, contained cash and other personal belongings to the value of €270.

A month later, Ms Kilkenny also allegedly targeted the same store, this time making off with just over €7 worth of groceries. On this occasion, Sgt Mahon said Ms Kilkenny entered the store shortly after 2pm.

He said Ms Kilkenny was observed a short time later picking up a number of groceries and paid for two of the alleged items, but failed to pay for the others.

Longford bids an emotional farewell to Billy 'the Barber' Beahan

Down Memory Lane | Gallery of stunning Longford graduation pictures from 2011

Sgt Mahon said the accused was quickly apprehended by the store's management before gardaí arrived on the scene.

Judge Brennan said given the circumstances surrounding the case, it would have to be adjourned for the purposes of seeking out a victim impact statement from the woman who had her purse stolen.

The case was put back to a sitting of Longford District Court on November 15, 2022 for the presentation of a victim impact statement and finalisation.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media