Longford Africans Network host arts and cultural event

Longford Africans Network are putting out a call inviting people to an engaging cultural afternoon.
To acknowledge Black History Month the community group host a gathering in the old Providers building today. The event embraces the rich cultural diversity of our county and brings together people from different cultures, countries and backgrounds. Among the guest will be a number of ambassadors from African embassies and their representatives.
Commencing at 2pm the event celebrates Black History Month and all that it embodies. There will be entertainment, music, a panel discussion.
Event organisers Uruemu Adejinmi spoke of “I wanted to organise an event that marked Black History Month. The launch was held in Dublin and a variety of organisations came along. The embasies were very encouraging and they have brought cultural artefacts from their nations which they will speak about.”
The event is open to the public and runs up to this evening, Wednesday October 19.
