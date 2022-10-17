Ganly's Longford tops in sales and marketing at All-Ireland Octabuild builders merchant excellence awards

Ganly's Longford has won the Excellence in Sales and Marketing Award in the Octabuild Builders Merchant Excellence Awards 2022.

Other winners in what was the first all-island awards came from Dublin, Galway, Louth, Meath, Waterford and Newry.

The Octabuild Builders Merchant Excellence Awards ceremony was held on Thursday, October 13 at a gala event in the Round Room at the Mansion House in Dublin.

It was attended by over 300 guests including shortlisted merchants and representatives of the builders merchant trade from across the country.

The event was hosted by the eight Octabuild members, Dulux, Etex, Glennon Brothers, Grant Engineering, Gyproc, Irish Cement, Kingspan Insulation and Wavin.

Guest of honour at the awards was Michael McGrath TD, Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform.

Congratulating all the winners the Minister said, “I would like to congratulate all the finalists and winners at this year’s awards. This is the first year the awards were held on an all-island basis and I want to commend the organisers and Octabuild Chairperson, Ray Molyneaux for such a great event. These are a unique set of awards designed to promote excellence within the Irish builders merchants industry and highlight the importance of the industry to the wider construction and building sector.”

Ganly’s Longford were winners of the Excellence in Sales and Marketing award for the second time in succession.

The judges say that the store, which opened for business in 2007 and now employs 19 staff, is expertly managed and has moved out of the shadows of the larger Athlone branch to carve out a distinctive niche in the Longford hinterland.

"This is no doubt in part a consequence of it ensuring that no opportunity is missed when it comes to promoting the business which include, a strategically placed billboard 600m from the store to attract passing trade and advertise the business, sales-based giveaways, vouchers and discounts to advertising and promotion across radio, local papers, social media and website.

"In addition to its website the promotional tools regularly used include advertisements on local radio and in local newspapers. It also uses social media extensively through, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, WhatsApp and it recently used a social media Influencer. Giveaways are widely promoted and if necessary, the goods will be held for up to three months post purchase. As a result of the July giveaway, repeat business is now increasing as is online sales."

This is a store say the judges where every avenue to increase sales is explored with gusto.

Since these prestigious awards were first introduced in 1986, this is the first year they have been held on an all-island basis. Previously awards were held in Ireland and Northern Ireland on alternate years.

This year builders merchants competed for four Regional Awards, five Individual Category Awards and a Rising Star Award, which acknowledged up-and-coming talent in the industry.

Octabuild Chairperson, Ray Molyneaux said: “It’s important for Octabuild that the Awards highlight to the building and construction industry the excellence of Irish builders merchants amidst its ever-changing landscape. Congratulations to all finalists and winners who represented absolute excellence in the industry.”

Commenting on the quality of the entries, Chair of the independent Judging Panel, Liam O’Gorman, said: “It is evident that the industry has evolved hugely and that merchants have led the way in embracing this changed landscape. These merchants have transformed their processes, systems and operations to reflect this new way of doing business.”

In total eleven awards were presented at the ceremony as well as the Octabuild Lifetime achievement Award, which was went to Brian Wogan, Dunleer Hardware, Dunleer, Co Louth.