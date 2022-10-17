Ballymahon delegation travels to Brittany as twinning links strengthen between Longford and French towns

A delegation from Ballymahon travelled to Landevant in France recently as part of their efforts to reinvigorate and strengthen the twinning partnership following a two year break.

The twin towns have maintained a strong relationship through cultural and business events and exchanges over two decades; however Covid-19 saw that relationship move largely online due to travel restrictions. Last month's visit marked the first in-person event since before the pandemic.

The delegation from the Ballymahon region, which travelled to Landevant, was led by Paul Ross, Cathaoirleach, Ballymahon Municipal District and the President of Ballymahon Twinning Breege Murray. They were accompanied by 12 others which included Samantha Healy from Longford County Council and representatives from The Oliver Goldsmith Association as well as cultural and sporting representatives from the South Longford area.

Over the course of the trip, the delegation met with business groups, sports organisations and visited a number of National Schools and island communities.

Highlights of the visit included a formal welcome and banquet given by the Mayor of Landevant, Pascal De Calvé, and members of his council in recognition of the Ballymahon visit.



Strong Ties

In his address of welcome The Mayor of Landevant speaking in French, with an english translation service, stressed the strong ties that have now developed between the two towns over the past twenty years. He recalled some civic leaders from both towns who signed the twinning charter and who worked “night and day” afterwards to ensure that the twinning spirit prevailed in both jurisdictions.

Caption: Pictured prior to a meeting and banquet with The Mayor of Landevant were some members of the Ballymahon Twinning group, l to r; Matt Nolan, Arthur Conlon, Mary Nally, Helen Simon, President of Landevant Twinning, Frances Kelleher, Aiden Nally, Beatrice Cunningham, Paul Ross, Cathaoirleach of Ballymahon Municipal District, Samantha Healy Director of Services, Longford County Council, Pascal De Calvé, Mayor of Landevant, Mary Small, Michele Fleming, Thomas Cully, Breege Murray, President of Ballymahon Twinning, Catherine Byrne (a native of Ballymahon who is now living in Landevant) and Tommy Murray

In reply Paul Ross, Cathaoirleach of Ballymahon Municipal District, speaking in French and English thanked Mayor De Calvé for his welcome. He recalled the Covid 19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine, and now an energy crisis. He said that it was worth remembering on the occasion of the 20th year of twinning that the whole idea of twinning came out of the 2nd world war to create friendships between communities in different countries.

He stated that since he was last in Landevant he brought back some of the knowledge he had learned from Landevant about the way to promote your area and your unique culture



Ballymahon Booming

He then outlined how Ballymahon currently enjoys a very strong economy which has grown over the last few years and pointed to a number of major tourism products opened in recent times including Center Parcs, which is Ireland's largest holiday village, The Royal Canal Greenway which is the longest greenway in Ireland and the National Famine walkway which traces the route of emigrants leaving Ireland for America during the great hunger of 1847.

Cllr Ross issued an invitation to anyone in Landevant who was looking for a job to come to Ballymahon... the area is booming he said.

In conclusion, Cllr Ross made a presentation to Mayor Pascal of a signed copy of a history book “Longford's Republican Story” which outlines the struggle people in Longford and Ballymahon had in achieving independence in Ireland.

Breege Murray, President of Ballymahon Twinning, stated in her address that she wanted to pay tribute to the various members of Landevant Twinning who drove the twinning initiative in their area and who seemed to have a passion about coming to County Longford and Ireland on a regular basis.

She highlighted the support that the Twinning movement both in Landevant and Ballymahon had received from their respective local authorities. “Without this type of support it would not be possible to continue the work, “ she stated.

Breege then made a presentation to Mayor Pascal of a piece of Longford bog oak which she said had rested under a local bog for over 3,000 years. The piece was engraved with the Twinning logos of Ballymahon and Landevant.

Twinning Dream

The banquet was also addressed by Ms Helen Simon, President of Landevant Twinning who said that it was a great honour for her to have An Cathaoirleach of Ballymahon Municipal District and Samantha Healy a member of the executive from Longford County Council staying with them in their town for the week.

She spoke of the twinning dream that was in the hearts of the founders who wished for no more that to develop better understanding and friendships between communities and nations.

The meeting with the Landevant schools the following day was very positive. The children from the senior classes danced Irish dances and sang Irish songs as their way of welcoming their Longford visitors.

Caption: Samantha Healy, Director of Services, Longford County Council, along with some young traditional Brittany dancers prior to the formal banquet given by the Mayor of Landevant

The meeting with the teachers that followed was very encouraging, with the teachers wishing to develop links to schools in Ballymahon as soon as is possible.

The group were also guests of Landevant soccer club where the players gave an exhibition of football between two local clubs involving players who were all over 35 years old.

The French club are anxious to develop exchange tournaments with football clubs in Ballymahon and some early work has already commenced on this.

The Ballymahon group were then given a guided tour of the extrodinary Brittany island of Belle-Ile-en-Mer which lies 14 Km south of the Quiberon peninsula. Steeped in Britanny history the present population of Belle Île is 4,920.

However, in summer the population increases to 35,000, between 15 July and 15 August due to tourist activity. It's resident population are engage in farming and tourism and the Longford visitors got a real taste of how this is achieved.

The group have now returned to Ballymahon where the executive of Ballymahon Twinning have embarked on a marketing program to encourage local people from the area to get involved with the twinning experience. Anyone wishing to get involved with Ballymahon/Landevant Twinning should contact 087 6877943.