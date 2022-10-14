Search

14 Oct 2022

Longford County Council Sports Bursary now open for applications

Longford County Council Sports Bursary now open for applications

Longford County Council Sports Bursary now open for applications

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

14 Oct 2022 10:00 AM

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Longford County Council in collaboration with the Longford Sports Partnership, are pleased to announce the “Longford County Council 2022 Sports Bursary”.

Longford County Council, in their budget, has allocated the sum of €5,000 towards this bursary. The purpose of the award is to facilitate achievement by aspiring individual performers who have the ability and potential to bring recognition and success at National and International level.

The awards are granted to individual sports people who have shown ability in their sport and possess the potential to achieve excellence. Applicants from any sporting field must be born or domiciled in County Longford.

The award is designed to assist in the cost of education, training, travel and equipment. It will normally be made to those over 16 years of age, however, exceptions to this may be made in the case where a person is competing at National, International or equivalent level as determined by the chosen sport.

PICTURES | Great celebrations as Ballymahon clinch Longford intermediate football crown

PICTURES | Longford school bids emotional farewell to ‘extraordinary’ long-serving principal

Recipients of the award must make themselves available for photo sessions and other promotional events with and on behalf of Longford County Council. Each Bursary will be assessed on an individual basis by the Bursary Committee and the decision will be final.

For full criteria, please use the link or if you know someone who might be interested or you yourself are interested, application forms are available to download from www.longfordcoco.ie or www.longfordsports.ie

The closing date for applications is Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 5pm.

For more information please contact sports@longfordcoco.ie or 0433343493.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media