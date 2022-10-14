Search

14 Oct 2022

Longford man with over 50 convictions verbally lashed out at gardaí

Longford man with over 50 convictions verbally lashed out at gardaí

Longford Courthouse

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

14 Oct 2022 9:00 AM

Email:

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

A Longford man who verbally lashed out at gardaí after being told to return home when found drunk in the county town during the early hours of the morning has been warned to steer clear of any further trouble over the next four months.

Hughie Nevin (41), 41 Grian Ard, Ardnacassa, Longford, was in attendance at last week's sitting of Longford District Court to answer public order and criminal damage charges.

Standing in the body of the court before Judge Bernadette Owens, it was revealed Mr Nevin was an individual who suffered from an ongoing addiction to alcohol and had recently completed a lengthy spell of in-patient treatment care in Limerick.

In outlining the alleged public order charge, which Mr Nevin pleaded guilty to, Sgt Mark Mahon said gardai came across Mr Nevin in a “highly intoxicated” state at 3am on March 5, 2022 along the Great Water Street area.

When gardaí directed him to go home, Sgt Mahon said Mr Nevin verbally lashed out.

“Gardaí instructed him to go home and he wasn't in agreement with and told gardaí to f*** off,” he said.

The court was further told Mr Nevin had also been charged with alleged criminal damage.

14-year-old Creeslough victim was ‘a little lady with a big heart’, funeral told

Notorious 'tiger kidnapper' with addresses in Cavan and Westmeath opens appeal against 18-year sentence for post office robbery

Mr Nevin, at that point, raised his hand to inform the court he had compensated the alleged victim, something his solicitor John Quinn, also verified.

The court heard Mr Nevin was a man with over 50 previous convictions.

Mr Quinn said his client has managed to stay sober over the past five weeks since his release from treatment and was keen to continue availing of support from the relevant state services.

Judge Owens said she was of a mind to adjourn the case for a period of time to test the “new resolve” of Mr Nevin.

The case was consequently adjourned to a sitting of Longford District Court on February 14, 2023.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media