Longford youngsters recognised for selflessness at Garda awards

The 2022 Roscommon / Longford Garda Youth Awards presented last Thursday evening in Áras an Chontae, Roscommon, were supported by both Roscommon and Longford County Councils.

The initiative, now in its fourth year, acknowledges outstanding acts of courage and selflessness by young people in their respective communities. Category winners include the Individual Award, the Special Achievement Award, the Group Award and the Community Safety Award. READ MORE BELOW PHOTO

Caption: Members of Longford Comhairle na nÓg collecting the Community Safety Award. Pictured are Chloe Hickey, Jackson Dent, Caitlin Lowry, Superintendent Seamus Boyle, Dariusz Konefal, Warren Mulligan, Jace Serwadda, Terri Kemple, Longford Comhairle na nÓg Coordinator Joanna Casey, Jessica Ullaha, Alesha Purcell

The first of the night’s award recipients was Adam Reddington in the individual category. Nominated by Fuerty GAA Club, Adam recently organised a fundraising run and walk in aid of Aoibheann’s Pink Tie and Childhood Cancer Foundation Ireland charities.

Group award recipients Michael Gillooly and Ava Mulry were recognised for their efforts in May 2019 when the Roscommon Gaels All Stars team was launched in Roscommon Town. This was a summer camp for children with additional needs, aged six years and older to kick a ball, swing a hurl, play and to have fun.

Nominated by Garda Linda O’Connell of Longford Garda Station, Special Recognition Award winner Callum Clarke from Tulsk saved his grandad Sean from drowning. This followed an incident while both were out fishing after a gust of wind had turned a normal fishing trip into a rescue mission.

Special Achievement Award recipient, Longford’s Geraldine Maughan suffered horrific injuries and required hospitalisation which affected both her physical and mental health. As a result she required support from a number of agencies to help her regain her personal, physical and mental strength.

Nominated by Anne Kenny of Foroige’s ‘Big Brother, Big Sister’ programme in Granard, Geraldine recently completed the Darkness into Light and the Women's Mini Marathon. Currently she is training with the local Gaelic4Mothers&Others. She has also participated in the Gaisce President Awards which includes community, physical and personal growth goals.

Geraldine has also engaged with Foroige's ‘Big Brother Big Sister programme’ and has helped out with her local tidy towns group, picking up litter or plant shrubs. This also helps her to start trusting people in her community and feel safe outdoors again.

Nominated by Joanna Casey in the community safety award category, members of County Longford’s Comhairle na nÓg participated in a pilot consultation with the members of Community Safety Initiative in Longford where they voiced their opinions on safety in County Longford.

The Local Community Safety Partnership is a new government initiative that brings different statutory services, voluntary and community sectors, local councillors, gardaí and community members to work together and to tackle the safety issues affecting local communities.

Category winners each received a glass trophy, a winner’s certificate and a €200 One for All gift voucher with the exception of any group recipient, who in such a case, received vouchers to the value of €400.

The judging panel for this year’s awards included Longford County Council Cathaoirleach Cllr Turlough McGovern, Roscommon County Council Director of Services Fiona Ní Chuinn, An Garda Síochána Inspector David Cryan, RTÉ Midlands Correspondent Sinead Hussey and Roscommon Senior Footballer Cathal Cregg.