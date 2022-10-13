Search

13 Oct 2022

Longford musician Dan is 'leaving all d bad behind'

Reporter:

Alan Walsh

13 Oct 2022 5:01 PM

It's a busy week for Dan Tomášek. The Longford based musician is putting together the final touches to ensure his debut physical release goes off without a hitch.

Up to this point the musical output under the name of Daniel Scany (pictured) has been through streaming services.

Now “Leave all d bad behind”, a six track EP, will be available to buy in a physical form from Friday October 7.

Originally from Czech Republic Dan has lived in Longford for the last 13 years. His musical output to date is a smooth grove, vocal driven, highly stylized pop with a heavy European influence.

“I try to experiment with different types of music. I think it's international. The EP will be a fusion of three different genres, it really is a different type of music. There is a lot of positive energy in it. I am really looking forward to the release,” he says of his latest offering.

The influences that shape the Daniel Scany sound are varied: “I really like Post Malone at the moment, but I'm also mad about Bad Bunny. I grew up listening to J Cole. I really just like any music that makes me happy or makes my mood better.”

The EP release is not an overnight sensation: “I started when I was 14 back in the Czech Republic. I started rapping, freestyle rap battles, that sort of thing. When I moved to Ireland I learned to play guitar. I taught myself with my dad's guitar, just watching YouTube tutorials, learning chords. That was when my singing developed, that was when I started to decide I wanted to do this for a living.”

Dan says Longford is a nurturing place for musical artists: “There are a lot of people to support you. For the type or music I create, international music, it's a bit different. It is something new, something different. Something I hope will be very popular.”

The Daniel Scany videos on YouTube have a very local flavour. He will be hoping his EP release will propel him on to the next stage of his music career: “I'm promoting it on all social media and once it's out I'll be selling physical copies of CDs with a cool creative jacket cover.”

Daniel Scany's “Leave all d bad behind” is available to buy in a physical form from Friday October 7.

