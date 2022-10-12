Search

12 Oct 2022

New zoned land tax "completely unworkable" in Longford, meeting hears

Housing Minister admits retirees may have to use pensions to pay rent in the future

Housing Minister Darragh O' Brien

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

12 Oct 2022 7:40 PM

Email:

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

New land tax under regulations due to be rolled out from next month has been branded as "completely unworkable" for counties like Longford.

The new Residential Zoned Land Tax (RZLT) will apply to land and sites zoned for housing development and serviced with essential infrastructure but left unused.

The tax, which will replace the existing vacant site levy, will target any unused land zoned and serviced for housing, regardless of its size.

However, at a meeting of Longford County Council this afternoon, several local politicians called into question its suitability to rural counties such as Longford.

"In my view, it is unworkable in Longford due to the dysfunctional housing market we have here," said Cllr Gerry Warnock.

The Independent representative accused Department of Housing bosses of employing a "one size fits all" policy, saying the premise behind the tax was chiefly aimed at land hoarding in some of Ireland's larger urban centres.

Under the plans, homeowners with gardens or yards bigger than an acre could find themselves caught within the zones targeted for taxation.

Councils, including Longford, have been drawing up maps of all residential zoned lands within their boundaries and these are to be published on November 1.

"I do believe this (tax) is for the bigger cities like Dublin, Limerick, Meath, Kildare and Galway," said Fine Gael's Paraic Brady, comments which were supported by party colleague Cllr Paul Ross.

For more, see next week's Leader.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media