PICTURES | Longford pet owners flock to blessing of animals at St Mel's Cathedral

Use the Arrows < > above to go through the gallery
Despite the inclement weather, Longford pet owners flocked to the blessing of the animals at St Mel's Cathedral last Sunday. The event marked the celebration of the feast of St Francis of Assisi, with animals being blessed on the plaza of the Cathedral by Fr James McKiernan.
We hope you enjoy these photos captured through the lens of local photographer Michael Croghan and don't forget to tag and share with any of your friends!
