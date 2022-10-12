Garda says broken nose attack inside doors of Longford garda station was 'spur of the moment act'

A garda who had his nose broken by a teenager during a violent incident inside the doors of Longford garda station has said he hopes the young man can “turn his life around” after sentencing is passed.

Speaking via District Court presenter Sgt Mark Mahon, Garda Karl Foley expressed his desire to draw a line under an incident which he described as a “spur of the moment” act on August 23 last.

The youth, who is not due to turn 18 until January and therefore cannot be named, allegedly struck Garda Foley across the face and assaulted two other officers during the same incident.

Last month, the juvenile pleaded guilty to assaulting all three garda members in a bid to have his case dealt with ahead of his 18th birthday.

He was also charged with allegedly being found with a knife and €70 worth of cocaine.

The youngster, who is currently in detention at Oberstown, was brought before a sitting of Longford District Court last week for the purposes of a probation report being handed in.

Defence barrister Andrea Callan revealed to the court of a delay in readying a detailed report and reiterated her client's eagerness to expedite the case as swiftly as possible.

“An initial report has come back but the probation services are seeking another four weeks to complete the report,” she said, adding the teenager was “very anxious” to conclude affairs as quickly as possible.

Asked by Judge Owens whether a victim impact statement was ready to likewise hand into the court, Sgt Mark Mahon said he had spoken with the injured party, Garda Foley the evening prior to last Tuesday's court sitting.

He said Garda Foley was reluctant to do so and like the accused, was keen to draw a line under the episode.

“He accepts fully the apology he received from (the accused and doesn't wish to put the boot into him,” said Sgt Mahon.

“He (Garda Foley) recognises he is a young man getting on with life and he hopes that this (incident) is a turning point.”

Sgt Mahon added Garda Foley was cognisant of the young man's personal circumstances and expressed his desire that the youngster now focused on “turning his life around”.

He added Garda Foley stressed as far as he was concerned the incident was a “spur of the moment act”.

Ms Callan, on behalf of the teenager, who sat motionless in the custody suite, registered her appreciation for the stance Garda Foley was willing to take.

The accused was remanded in detention to a sitting of Longford District Court on October 25 when sentencing and a comprehensive probation report is expected to be made.