Longford's Isobel named as Head Girl at Wilson’s Hospital School

Isobel Clerk (from Abbeyshrule) and Izaak Bannister (from Enfield)
Wilson’s Hospital School has named their Head Girl and Head Boy.
At the annual prize giving, Isobel Clerk from Abbeyshrule, Co Longford and Izaak Bannister from Enfield, Co Meath were named Head Girl and Head Boy for the academic year 2022-2023 at Wilson’s Hospital School.
Many congratulations to them both.
Andrew Duignan, Audit Director, Rose Bracken, Payroll Director, Joe Cleary, Managing Partner, Charlene McCrossan, Audit Director, Richard McAufield, Tax Director.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.