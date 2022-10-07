PICTURES | Ethnic Minority Hub Longford hosts enjoyable celebration of many different cultures

Use the Arrows < > above to go through the gallery
As part of Longford Live and Local, the Ethnic Minority Hub Longford hosted a Multi-Cultural Show on Saturday, October 1 in The Temperance Hall, Longford Town.
The event was a celebration of the many different cultures which are part of County Longford. READ MORE BELOW PHOTO
There were African, Bollywood and Irish dancers, as well as music performances, poetry readings and comedy.
There was also a showcasing of multi-cultural attire.
The event was sponsored by Longford Live and Local, Longford County Council Community Grant Support Scheme and Ethnic Minority Hub in Longford.
The event was officially opened by Longford County Council Cathaoirleach Cllr Turlough McGovern and guest speakers on the day included Garda Community Officer Sergeant Darren Conlon, Ethnic Minority Hub founder Catherine Joseph, and Shane Crossan from the Longford County Council Arts Office.
Demac Education representatives were also present for a talk on the importance of book reading for children.
