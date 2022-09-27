Search

27 Sept 2022

Patients asked to 'consider their options' before attending Mullingar Hospital

Reporter:

News Reporter

27 Sept 2022 11:30 AM

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

The HSE is advising patients to 'consider all options' before attending Mullingar's Midland Regional Hospital this morning.

In a statement released this morning, health officials warned of possible lengthy delays as the hospital struggles to deal with a rise in demand for in-patient care.

"The hospital is in escalation and the teams are working to manage the current Adult In-Patient Capacity together with Scheduled Care," read a statement.

"We would ask patients to consider their options before attending the Emergency Departments."

The HSE advised any patients who attend A&E and who are not triaged as seriously ill face a possibly longer than anticipated await to be seen.

 

