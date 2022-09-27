Patients asked to 'consider their options' before attending Mullingar Hospital

Patients urged to consider options before attending Mullingar hospital emergency department
The HSE is advising patients to 'consider all options' before attending Mullingar's Midland Regional Hospital this morning.
In a statement released this morning, health officials warned of possible lengthy delays as the hospital struggles to deal with a rise in demand for in-patient care.
"The hospital is in escalation and the teams are working to manage the current Adult In-Patient Capacity together with Scheduled Care," read a statement.
"We would ask patients to consider their options before attending the Emergency Departments."
The HSE advised any patients who attend A&E and who are not triaged as seriously ill face a possibly longer than anticipated await to be seen.
