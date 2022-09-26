Man (50s) arrested and charged after alleged Longford town public order incident

A man in his 50s is to appear in court in connection to an alleged public order incident in Longford on Saturday night
A man in his fifties is to appear in court next month after he was arrested and charged following an alleged public order incident in Longford town over the weekend.
The man was detained after gardaí were called to an incident on the county town's main street shortly before 10pm on Saturday night.
He was subsequently arrested and brought to Longford garda station where he was later charged.
“Gardaí attended a public order incident that occurred at a premises on Main Street, Longford Town, Co Longford at approximately 9:45pm on Saturday, the 24th of September 2022," said a garda spokesperson.
"One man aged in his 50s was arrested in relation to this incident and has since been charged. He is due to appear before a sitting of Longford District Court at approximately 10:30am on the 18th of October 2022.”
