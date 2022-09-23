Search

23 Sept 2022

Longford trio charged following violent Longford row agree to peace bond

Longford Courthouse.

Longford Courthouse

Reporter:

News Reporter

23 Sept 2022 1:00 PM

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

An incident of violent disorder was concluded in Longford District Court when three defendants entered into a peace bond.

Willie Joyce (51) Helen Joyce (50) and Lisa Joyce (27) all of 5 The Hollows, Longford faced charges stemming from an incident on April 12, 2021 at Farnagh, Longford.

All three defendants were charged with committing an affray in that they threatened to use violence on John Robertson.

Sergeant Enda Daly told the court that the State consented to have the matter dealt with by way of a peace bond.

Solicitor Diarmaid Quinn told the court his clients agreed to plea guilty and enter the peace bond.

Judge Bernadette Owens told the defendant they were now bound to keep the peace for 12 months and sign a document to give the undertaking to be of good behaviour for that period of time. Each of the defendant agreed on their own bond of €100.

