Longford company to exhibit at National Ploughing Championships

Local Enterprise Office Longford client company eBroadband are set to exhibit in the Local Enterprise Village at the National Ploughing Championships, taking place on the 20-22 September.

With 20 years’ experience, eBroadband offer high-speed fibre and wireless broadband to residential and commercial customers.

Working nationwide, the company is also committed to serving customers in hard to reach areas, where other providers are reluctant to do so.

eBroadband will be one of 31 Local Enterprise Office client small businesses taking part in the Local Enterprise Village at the Ploughing this year.

The experience offers the chance for such businesses to reach an audience of almost 300,000 prospective customers across the three days of the event.

Longford County Council Cathaoirleach Cllr Turlough McGovern wished eBroadband success at the Ploughing.



Cllr McGovern commented, “It is great to see a local business represent County Longford on a national stage. I wish eBroadband well. I also thank the excellent team we have in the Local Enterprise Office Longford for their continued promotion and support for our many vibrant small businesses.”



Longford County Council Chief Executive Paddy Mahon agreed, “The Council, through the work of the Local Enterprise Office, proudly supports local small business in availing of these opportunities to get their brand, products and services in front of a wide potential customer base.”

For further information, check out LocalEnterprise.ie/Longford