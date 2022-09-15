PICTURES | Longford childhood sweethearts teaching in Dubai tie knot in beautiful wedding ceremony

Use the Arrows < > above to go through the gallery

Longford childhood sweethearts, who have been together for twenty years and who are working in Dubai, UAE as teachers, tied the knot in a beautiful wedding ceremony recently.

Aoife Killane, daughter of John and Mary Killane - Slashers, Longford; and Robbie Orr, son of Margaret and Seamas Orr - Springlawn, Longford; exchanged wedding vows on July 29 of this year at Barberstown Castle. READ MORE BELOW PHOTO

The Maid of Honour was Aisling Killane, sister of Aoife and the Bridesmaid was Maggie McGerr (Aoife's aunt). While the Best Man was Jason Orr, brother of the groom, and the Groomsman was Philip Stakelum.

Aoife and Robbie met as teenagers in Longford and the happy couple went on a lovely mini moon to Italy after the wedding and they are hoping to go on a honeymoon later in the year.

Congratulations to Aoife and Robbie and here's wishing them many years of happiness together.