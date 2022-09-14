Longford gardaí intercept disqualified driver speeding on N5
Earlier this week, Longford gardaí intercepted a disqualified driver who was speeding on the N5.
Gardaí from the Longford Roads Policing Unit stopped the car which was detected to be driving at a speed of 143 kilometres per hour.
It was learned that the driver had been disqualified and the car was
Gardaí seized the car and court proceedings are to follow.
Gardaí from the Longford Roads Policing Unit stopped this car for speeding on the N5 yesterday.— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) September 13, 2022
The #MobilityApp showed that the driver had been disqualified and the car was seized. Proceedings are to follow. #SaferRoads #SlowDown pic.twitter.com/OzHLvL8cfd
