Irish Water crews working to repair 'major' water burst in south Longford

A major water outage has been reported in Legan this morning
Irish Water crews are at the scene of a "major burst" in south Longford this morning.
Fine Gael Cllr Paul Ross has revealed how supplies close to Legan village have been compromised after a stoppage was reported this morning.
"Major water burst at Clygeen, Legan this morning," he posted on his own Facebook page.
"Crew is coming to repair but water will be out in Legan, Abbeyshrule and Forgney area until after lunch."
