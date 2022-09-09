PICTURES | Third annual Brewster / Club Longford GAA Golf Classic proves a resounding success

Derek Fahy, Club Longford Chairperson Mark Connellan, Martin Skelly, Benny Ledwith, Eamon Reilly, Longford GAA County Board Chairperson Albert Cooney and Joe Fox Pictures: Syl Healy
Use the Arrows < > above to go through the gallery
The Brewster / Club Longford 3rd annual Golf Classic, in association with Michael Brewster, Castlethorn Construction, McCarrick’s Cash & Carry and Bill Murphy, Florida, took place on Friday and Saturday, August 26 & 27 in Longford Golf Club.
Longfordians, both at home and outside of the county, soaked up the glorious sunshine as they competed in the to the Brewster / Club Longford Golf Classic. Photographer Syl Healy was there to capture some of the atmosphere on the day.
1st XV Coaching team. (L to r): Colm Glynn, Backs Coach & Club Director of Rugby; Robbie Shaw, Team Manager; Roy Davis, Forwards Coach & Henry Bryce, Head Coach
Derek Fahy, Club Longford Chairperson Mark Connellan, Martin Skelly, Benny Ledwith, Eamon Reilly, Longford GAA County Board Chairperson Albert Cooney and Joe Fox Pictures: Syl Healy
A man in his early 30s is to appear at a court sitting this morning charged in connection to an alleged armed robbery at a shop in Longford town last month
Ardagh's Melissa O'Kane pictured in action for the Republic of Ireland in the European Women's U-19 Championship Qualifier against Northern Ireland last October
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.