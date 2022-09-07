ALERT | Major Longford road will be closed to facilitate drainage works
Longford motorists and road users are being alerted to the fact that the Rathcline road, Lanesboro will be closed to facilitate drainage works over the next few days.
Longford County Council has said that from tomorrow, Thursday, September 8, the Rathcline road L-1169 will be closed from Main Street, Lanesboro to the junction of L-11671-0 and L-1168-0.
The hours of the road closure is from 8am to 6pm and the closure is expected to continue until Monday, September 12, however, the works may be completed sooner.
The detour route is travelling from Lanesboro to Fermoyle, take the R392 towards Ballymahon for approximately 2km, then turn right onto L-1168 signposted for the Newtown Cashel, then left onto L-1166-0 and right onto the L-1165-0.
And travelling from Fermoyle towards Lanesboro, take the L-1167-0 towards Lanesboro, turn right at the road closure onto the L-1168-0 and then left onto the R392 to Lanesboro.
Local access will be provided from each end of the Rathcline Road, but no through road access will be possible.
