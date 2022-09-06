Search

06 Sept 2022

Processing “urgent” social welfare payments is a government “failing”

Processing “urgent” social welfare payments is a government “failing”

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

06 Sept 2022 12:51 PM

Delays in processing “urgent” social welfare payments is a government “failing” a Longford Westmeath elected representative has said.


Sinn Féin Deputy, Sorca Clarke, warns the government is failing people who need emergency social welfare payment.


Deputy Clarke made her comments after colleague, Claire Kerrane, the party’s spokesperson on Social Protection highlighted payment delays.


Deputy Kerrane obtained information from the Department of Social Protection showing a majority of emergency payment applications to the Department take between five and eight weeks to process. The Department figures states that 95% of applications are finalised within five to eight weeks, despite being a payment for urgent needs.


Speaking today, Deputy Clarke, the SF Defence Spokesperson, said delays are unacceptable: “The idea that a person in an emergency situation seeking urgent financial assistance is left waiting up to two months for a decision is unacceptable and will be leaving people in Longford and Westmeath at risk of poverty.


“The Additional Needs Payment has been heavily promoted by government representatives in recent months with people in difficulty being urged to apply for the payment. The public have been assured that the support is there for them through this payment and that they should apply if they are struggling,” she said.


Referencing the cost of living crisis the TD said it is “shameful” to promote a payment to struggling workers and families without having the resources in place to meet the demand.


“People in Longford and Westmeath are facing a severe cost of living crisis and are struggling to keep on top of their bills. Of course the government cannot do everything but they can do much more than they currently are. The government must ensure that people in Longford and Westmeath get the crucial supports that they need and should be entitled to,” Deputy Clarke concluded.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media