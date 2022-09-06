Delays in processing “urgent” social welfare payments is a government “failing” a Longford Westmeath elected representative has said.



Sinn Féin Deputy, Sorca Clarke, warns the government is failing people who need emergency social welfare payment.



Deputy Clarke made her comments after colleague, Claire Kerrane, the party’s spokesperson on Social Protection highlighted payment delays.



Deputy Kerrane obtained information from the Department of Social Protection showing a majority of emergency payment applications to the Department take between five and eight weeks to process. The Department figures states that 95% of applications are finalised within five to eight weeks, despite being a payment for urgent needs.



Speaking today, Deputy Clarke, the SF Defence Spokesperson, said delays are unacceptable: “The idea that a person in an emergency situation seeking urgent financial assistance is left waiting up to two months for a decision is unacceptable and will be leaving people in Longford and Westmeath at risk of poverty.



“The Additional Needs Payment has been heavily promoted by government representatives in recent months with people in difficulty being urged to apply for the payment. The public have been assured that the support is there for them through this payment and that they should apply if they are struggling,” she said.



Referencing the cost of living crisis the TD said it is “shameful” to promote a payment to struggling workers and families without having the resources in place to meet the demand.



“People in Longford and Westmeath are facing a severe cost of living crisis and are struggling to keep on top of their bills. Of course the government cannot do everything but they can do much more than they currently are. The government must ensure that people in Longford and Westmeath get the crucial supports that they need and should be entitled to,” Deputy Clarke concluded.