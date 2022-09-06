Longford's Backstage Theatre to host open invite to World Music Céilí

An open invitation is being extended to anyone interested in participating in an exciting world dance project with Backstage Artist in Residence, Catherine Young.

The World Music Céilí will be staged in October, but in the run up to it Catherine is hosting a series of Workshop where she will work with participants on the show.

Catherine Young creates thoughtful, engaging work, which inspires and connects with the viewer. Her work explores life and humanity, both the struggle and the beauty, with movement ranging from the delicate to the primal.

Her first workshop is this Wednesday, September 7 at 7.30pm in Backstage. The multi-cultural project, will feature live music, with dance from around the world including African dance, Ukrainian folk dance, Palestinian Dabke and traditional Irish Céilí.

“It's about learning something new and meeting people from all over the world as we welcome our new friends and neighbours,” Catherine told the Leader.

Catherine has created work for the Dublin Dance Festival, Dublin Fringe Festival, Coisceim Dance Theatre, The Big Bang Festival of Rhythm, Féile Fáilte, the University of Limerick and Siamsa Tira in Tralee among others.

As a choreographer she has created works that are both powerful and sensitive: “The World Music Céilí is like the traditional Irish Céili, just including a wider ranges of cultures in the gathering. If people want to learn the dances from the different cultures they can do so in the workshops running up to the main event in October,” she says.

The workshops are for anyone over 18 interested in dance: “It gives people a chance to meet and integrate. You don't need dancing skills, only a willingness to try something new and show up each week. It is completely open to anyone and everybody and you don't need to be that fit.”

The first of the workshops will take place at Backstage this Wednesday (September 7) at 7.30pm