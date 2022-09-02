Search

02 Sept 2022

Leaving Cert students "should feel very proud of themselves", says Longford principal

St Mel's College

St Mel's College principal Malachy Flanagan has hailed the achievements of this year's Leaving Certificate students

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

02 Sept 2022 6:22 PM

Email:

liam.cosgrove@iconicnews.ie

Every student who sat and received their Leaving Cert results today should be applauded for their efforts, a Longford principal has said this evening.

St Mel's College Principal Malachy Flanagan made the admission as hundreds of schoolchildren from across the county received their State examination results.

Mr Flanagan, who took over the reins of the Longford town based school last month from long serving predecessor Declan Rowley, paid tribute students and families alike.

"I think anyone who sits (the Leaving Cert) and gets to that stage of education in itself, is a massive achievement," he said.

He said the day, while noteworthy, was one which should be taken in perspective and not "define a person" in their respective chosen career and further educational goals.

"I do think every one of the boys should feel very proud," he said. 

"I have said it before, but their journey through primary school and here, at St Mel's College will how they handle the challenges of today and in fulfilling their potential." 

