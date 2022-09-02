Search

02 Sept 2022

Troy ‘made the right decision to resign’, says Longford Fianna Fáil TD

Robert Troy

Robert Troy made "the right decision" to resign, fellow Fianna Fáíl TD Joe Flaherty has said

Reporter:

Thomas Lyons

02 Sept 2022 10:00 AM

Email:

thomas.lyons@longfordleader.ie

Deputy Robert Troy made the correct decision for government, party colleague Joe Flaherty told the Leader. Deputy Flaherty said he had “great personal sympathy” for Deputy Troy.

The Longford Westmeath TD commended the beleaguered deputy on his judgment saying: “He has made the right decision to resign from his position as Minister of State at the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment because as the issue rumbled on it had become a distraction and was deflecting from government business.”

Deputy Flaherty said public disquiet was understandable: “At a time too when we are in the midst of housing crisis, I fully realise how it had angered many and especially young people seeking to get on the housing ladder.

“I know Robert enjoyed the role and was doing exceptionally well in the role and as a result, the outcome is all the more disappointing for Robert,” he said.

Deputy Flaherty continued: “We have seen calls for both SIPO and the Dáil Committee on Parliamentary Privileges and Oversight to investigate matters related to his property interests and Robert himself has said that there was a significant number of mistakes made but he has "been very clear that they were genuine mistakes".

“He and members of the Government realised that this was going to be a focus over the next number of weeks, particularly in advance of him coming into the Dáil and giving a statement and at a time when we're preparing for a budget; and at a time when there are major political issues that the Government have to address.”

Deputy Flaherty concluded by saying: “I think he rightly identified that and that this was going to be a distraction and he's made that decision.

“We are held to a high standard, the public expect high standards from those in public office and Robert has rightly acknowledged that this controversy fell short of the standards required and would have been a distraction from resolving the housing, health and cost of living crisis.”

