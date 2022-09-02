Fine day for return of the Abbott Longford 'Friendly' Marathon

It's been two year since participants lined up under the inflatable archway that marked the starting line of the Abbott Longford Marathon.

The full marathon winner was Dubliner Matthew Collins, while Carmel Ward was the first woman to complete the 26.21 miles.

The winner of the half marathon was Barry Shiel, while the first woman to cross the line in that race was Margaret Ludick.

The ultra marathon winner was Alastair Higgins, and Ben Quinn took the title of the Streets of Longford 5K winner.

After another successful event Longford Chamber of Commerce President and Marathon Committee member Fiona Fenlon was preparing to start on the second phase of the clean up operation following the run. This sees organisers travel the rout to pick up the flotsam and jetsam runners leave in their wake. This is the invisible part of organising a marathon.

Fiona sounded content as she reviewed the 19th version of 'The Friendly Marathon In The Heart of Ireland': “We are very happy with the way everything went. This year's race features the usual calendar: The Streets of Longford 5K, Half Marathon, Marathon, 39.3 Mile Ultra Marathon and four person Marathon Relay.

“We had well over 800 people registered for the event, but a little less than that ran. It was not as big as our last one in 2019, which was our biggest one so far. We were six months behind when we opened our entry window because of Covid restrictions. We were very pleased with the numbers who took part this year,” she told the Leader.

Taking stock of the participation profiles Fiona made one interesting observation: “We had a massive amount of late entries. People seem to hold back to see if they can commit to the marathon. On Friday night, just before the online registration closed at midnight, we had 43 people enter.”

Conditions for race day were ideal: “We were a bit nervous. Saturday was very hot, but Sunday was perfect. The little bit of rain suits the runners very well, also for the volunteers it was nice, because there was no massive downpour. The weather could not have been better.”

Fiona says there was a good spread across the categories on offer: “The biggest field was the half marathon, then the marathon. The ultra marathon is a very niche event, there were about 30 runners participating in that. It's very different to the main marathon. At 63km it attracts a very specific type of runner. They are very self sufficient.”

Supporters who lined the rout noted the assistance the runners got from Gardaí. Not simply in directing the course, but by verbally encouraging the runners as they made their way along: “We had huge support from the Gardaí this year.,” Fiona tells, “We had great feedback from runners and people who were out to cheer them on about the ambulances and the Guards. That is important for the runners.”

A number of the Gardaí took part in the race with Inspector Frank Finn, Detective Garda Clive Glancy, (who took second place in the half marathon) and Garda Rachel Duignan all crossing the finish line.

Fiona concluded by extending thanks to all who assisted to make it and enjoyable day: “I really have to thanks all the emergency services who helped out, the volunteers and, of course, the supporters. Without them the Abbott Longford Marathon would not be the event it is.”