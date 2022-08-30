PICTURES | Creativity and flair of Longford youngsters shines at Aldi Community Games Arts and Cultural National Finals

Use the Arrows < > above to go through the gallery
Longford participants enjoyed incredible success at the Aldi Community Games Arts and Cultural National Finals weekend in Carlow on Saturday and Sunday last, August 27 & 28.
There was lots of support from parents and family for all the Longford participants and coaches and managers, and they all got to enjoy the wonderful festival atmosphere and variety of entertainment provided. READ MORE BELOW PHOTO
Many of the Longford participants performed on the outside stage for large crowds and Jimmy Connell (Jimmy Jests) did a wonderful job as MC over the weekend.
Longford and National Community Games Secretary Shirley Maloney said, “Well done to all participants who represented Longford last weekend. We are proud of each and every one of you.”
Results
Gold
U10 Boys Modelmaking Michael McCann Ballymahon/Forgney
U10 Girls Modelmaking Grace Kiernan Ballymahon/Forgney
U12 Boys Modelmaking Tadhg Fitzgerald Ballymahon/Forgney
U14 Girls Modelmaking Niamh Lawlor Drumlish/Ballinamuck
Silver
U10 Draughts Ballymahon/Forgney
U12 Solo Recitation Ellie O’Hanlon Ballymahon/Forgney
U16 Girls Art Caitlin Dolan Drumlish/Ballinamuck
Bronze
U16 Chess Drumlish/Ballinamuck
U16 Group Singing Killoe
Fourth Place Medal
U16 Modern Disco Dance Ballymahon/Forgney
