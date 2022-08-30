Search

30 Aug 2022

PICTURES | Creativity and flair of Longford youngsters shines at Aldi Community Games Arts and Cultural National Finals

Reporter:

Alan Walsh

30 Aug 2022 5:11 PM

Use the Arrows < > above to go through the gallery

Longford participants enjoyed incredible success at the Aldi Community Games Arts and Cultural National Finals weekend in Carlow on Saturday and Sunday last, August 27 & 28.

There was lots of support from parents and family for all the Longford participants and coaches and managers,  and they all got to enjoy the wonderful festival atmosphere and variety of entertainment provided. READ MORE BELOW PHOTO

Many of the Longford participants performed on the outside stage for large crowds and Jimmy Connell (Jimmy Jests) did a wonderful job as MC over the weekend. 

Longford and National Community Games Secretary Shirley Maloney said, “Well done to all participants who represented Longford last weekend. We are proud of each and every one of you.”

Results 

Gold
U10 Boys Modelmaking Michael McCann Ballymahon/Forgney
U10 Girls Modelmaking Grace Kiernan Ballymahon/Forgney 
U12 Boys Modelmaking Tadhg Fitzgerald Ballymahon/Forgney 
U14 Girls Modelmaking Niamh Lawlor Drumlish/Ballinamuck 

Silver 
U10 Draughts Ballymahon/Forgney 
U12 Solo Recitation Ellie O’Hanlon Ballymahon/Forgney
U16 Girls Art Caitlin Dolan Drumlish/Ballinamuck

Bronze
U16 Chess Drumlish/Ballinamuck
U16 Group Singing Killoe

Fourth Place Medal
U16 Modern Disco Dance Ballymahon/Forgney 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media