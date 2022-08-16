Longford GAA saddened by death of 'true character and stalwart' Johnny Marlowe

The sudden death of well-known local umpire and long-time Longford GAA servant Johnny Marlowe on Monday has cast a cloud of sadness over the county.

From his home GAA pitch in McGann Park, Kenagh to Croke Park, Johnny was well known and highly respected at GAA venues throughout the county, and in 1998 and 2002, he was part of referee John Bannon's umpiring quartet for the All-Ireland senior football championship finals, Galway versus Kildare in '98 and Armagh versus Kerry in '02.

Indeed, just last week, on Monday, August 8, Johnny was officiating as umpire, the role he loved and derived much satisfaction from, during an Under 17 Division 2 Final in Carrickedmond.

CAPTION: The President Meets Johnny...The late Johnny Marlowe (2nd from right), referee John Bannon and Peter O'Reilly (umpire) meeting President Mary McAleese and Sean Kelly, then Munster Council Chairperson (later GAA President and MEP) ahead of the Bank of Ireland Munster Senior Football Championship Final between Kerry and Clare at the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick in 2000 Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Johnny was renowned for his sense of humour and witty one-liners and as a mark of respect, a moments silence will be observed before all Longford GAA championship games this week.

Paying tribute, Longford GAA said, "Kenagh clubman, Johnny was a familiar figure at Longford GAA grounds and at a national level where he performed umpiring duties with great distinction at the highest level on All-Ireland final days.

"The thoughts and prayers of all at Longford GAA are with Johnny's family, friends and fellow club members at this sad time."

Peter Hanley Motors posted that they were sorry to hear of the sudden passing of their former employee Johnny Marlowe, "a great character in the workplace, sporting field and in all walks of life."

CAPTION: Referee John Bannon with his umpires, the late Tommy McCormack, Mick Doherty, the late Johnny Marlowe and Peter O'Reilly before the 2009 All-Ireland senior football Championship semi-final, Tyrone v Cork in Croke Park Picture credit: Ray McManus / SPORTSFILE

Kenagh club official Colm Murray said they were shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of their former player and long time games official and friend Johnny Marlowe.

"Johnny was one of life’s true characters, with a smile and a word for everyone and a glint in his eye that usually meant he was going to have the bit of fun with you.

"He was a referee and umpire of many years standing with his calm and confident manner seeing him umpire at numerous County Finals and at All Ireland SFC Final level.

"His presence in our community will be sorely missed.

"To his wife Pauline, daughter Jaqueline, sons John, Oliver, Paul and Gerard, his brother Pat and sister Kitty, his grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and wide circle of friends, Kenagh GAA extend our deepest sympathies.

"Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis."

CAPTION: Umpire Johnny Marlowe, from Longford, signals a '45' after the ball had crossed the line during the 2008 GAA Football Leinster Senior Championship 1st Round between Kildare and Wicklow at Croke Park. Picture credit: Ray McManus / SPORTSFILE

