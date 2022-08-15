Fury as litter louts slammed for illegal dumping at popular north Longford amenity

The remnants of empty beer cans and other rubbish which was found overflowing from a public bin at Dring lake this morning
This was the unsightly image which was found along the banks of one of north Longford's most scenic shorelines this morning following a weekend of drink-fuelled activities as the county basked in near record high temperatures.
Discarded beer cans and other domestic waste can be seen overflowing from a public bin at Dring Car Park, much to the dismay of local residents.
In a message sent to the Leader, one local said: "If you brought it this far, you can bring it home."
