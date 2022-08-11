Search

11 Aug 2022

Longford man fined for refusing to remove tinted stickers from car

Longford Courthouse.

A young driver who refused to take window tinting stickers off his car windows was fined €250 at Longford District court

Reporter:

News Reporter

11 Aug 2022 8:00 AM

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

A young driver who refused to take window tinting stickers off his car windows was fined €250 at Longford District court. 

 

Keith Gray (23) of Killenatruan, Killoe, Longford was before the court for an alleged breach of the road traffic regulations.

The defendant faced a charge that on November 27, 2021 at Church Street, Longford he drove while all the glass and and safety glass was not kept clear of inessential objects of stickers as required by article 34 (2) (B) of the road traffic regulations.

Garda Aidan Lenehan told the court that on the date of the offence he stopped a red VW Golf which had the front seat windows blacked out with window tinting stickers. The officer gave the driver the opportunity to remove the stickers, but he refused to do so. Garda Lenehan said he cautioned the driver the previous July.

Noting the the defendant had no previous convictions, Judge Bernadette Owens imposed a fine of €250, giving Gray four months to pay.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media