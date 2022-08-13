Search

13 Aug 2022

Longford man fined for speeding

Thomas Lyons

13 Aug 2022 7:57 AM

A young driver on a provisional licence caught speeding without L plates racked up €300 in fines at Longford District Court. David Patrick Duignan (20) of 7 Cluan Ard, Longford faced three charges relating to an incident on December 26, 2021.


Sergeant Stephen McDonagh told the court the defendant was detected travelling at 80kph in a 50kph zone on the N63 at Farneyhoogan. The defendant was also charged with driving without an L plate and being an unaccompanied driver.


Sgt McDonagh said Fixed Charge Penalty Notices were issued for the offences, but they went unpaid. The defendant had a previous conviction for a breach of Covid regulations.


Concluding the matter, Judge Bernadette Owens imposed a fine of €200 with four months to pay for the speeding offence, a fine of €100 for driving without an L plate and took the unaccompanied driver charge into consideration. The defendant was given four month to pay his fines.

