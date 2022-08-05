Search

05 Aug 2022

Longford man forced to wait in bid to overturn revocation of gun licences

Longford Courthouse.

An application to overturn a decision to revoke a number of firearms certificates, or gun licences, will return before the court in September

Reporter:

News Reporter

05 Aug 2022 6:00 PM

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

An application to overturn a decision to revoke a number of firearms certificates, or gun licences, will return before the court in September.

Appellant Charles McCord of Knockanboy initially made the application to Longford District Court on February 8, 2022 regarding a decision by the responding Superintendent of An Garda Síochána to revoke firearms certificates in respect of a Marlin bolt action rifle, and two French double barrel shotguns.

Mr McCord's application was moved by solicitor Paddy Groarke. At the District Court sitting Mr Groarke pointed out that the original application had been made five months ago and his client wanted to have the matter resolved.

State Solicitor Mark Conellan asked for the application to be adjourned, telling the judge that other issues had arisen that made the Superintendent take a firm line on his decision to revoke the certificates. Mr Connellan said this had only been brought to his attention shortly before the hearing.

Judge Bernadette Owens spoke of a reluctance to give an adjournment saying: “This matter has languished in the list since February 24,” however the judge did consent to have the matter adjourned to September 20 for mention and to fix a date.

