Judge demands attendance of Longford man accused of failing to complete community service order

A man who failed to show for a court application by probation services regarding his failure to complete a community service order was warned he would be the subject of a bench warrant if he was not before Judge Bernadette Owens at the start of September.

Michael Nevin of 12 Glebe View, Longford was sentenced to 240 hours of community service for a breach of Section 3 of the non fatal offence against the person. Probation officer Helen Lowe brought the application for the breach of a community service order before Judge Owens at the sitting of Longford District court.

The probation officer said that on May 24 the matter was adjourned to allow the subject of the application, Mr Nevin, complete 50 hours of community service. However Mr Nevin had not attended on any occasion.

Solicitor for the defendant Frank Gearty, explained that his client had been in court that morning, but left because he was on his way to a community service appointment.

Mr Gearty pointed out that his client has completed 190 hours of community service adding: “His behaviour is considerably better and he is moving in the right direction.”

Judge Owens said she would give the defendant the benefit of the doubt and adjourned the matter to September 6, but warned that if Mr Nevin wasn't not in court on that date a bench warrant would be issued.