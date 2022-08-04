Search

04 Aug 2022

Irish Water under fire over upsurge in south Longford outages

Irish Water

Irish Water is facing renewed calls to clarify its investment plans to upgrade south Longford's supply network following a recent spate of outages and unannounced stoppages

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

04 Aug 2022 11:00 AM

Email:

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

Irish Water is facing renewed calls to clarify its investment plans to upgrade south Longford's supply network following a recent spate of outages and unannounced stoppages.

The plea was one which was aired at last week's monthly meeting of Ballymahon Municipal District by a number of local representatives.

Cllr Paul Ross said he was particularly perturbed at how anticipated interruptions are relayed to both local politicians and the wider public.

The Ballymahon Municipal District Cathaoirleach told of how in one recent episode he learned of a breakdown in supply affecting the outer fringes of his own parish in Legan via social media.

“There is a serious issue in relation to how they (Irish Water) notify stakeholders,” he said.

“When one recent burst happened in Legan I was on a WhatsApp group and was asked had I water?”

The Fine Gael county councillor described the way in which breakdowns in water supply are passed onto consumers as “ad hoc” and in need of urgent review.

He also revealed how Ardagh National School has been forced to forego four school days already this calendar year as a consequence of unforeseen disruptions.

Fianna Fáíl's Mick Cahill underlined may of those same anxieties, saying the time had come for the utility provider to disclose its expenditure plans in upgrading Ballymahon's water network.

“My concern is we are after having a number of leaks in the Ballymahon area and how this has affected both businesses while also creating a lot of annoyance among the general public,” he said.

“I think they (Irish Water) need to set out their plan for the area and where we fit in with their investment programme.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media