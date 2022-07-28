Longford folk rejoice as ASADO returns in style

The gradual return to a new post Covid world brought with it one of the most successful social gatherings south Longford has seen in recent times at the weekend.

A very enjoyable ASADO, organised by the Longford Westmeath Argentina Society was held in Abbeyshrule's Rustic Inn last Saturday (July 23).

There was great excitement in the Society leading up to the event as this year’s Asado was the first since 2019 and from the evidence of last Saturday it didn't disappoint.

The Longford Westmeath Argentina Society was founded to celebrate the strong connection between the Longford Westmeath area and Argentina.

Sixty per cent of the Irish in Argentina have links to this area with members of the Society being joined on Saturday night by family and friends from Ireland and Argentina.

The Chairperson of the Society, Peter Wallace, welcomed all to the Rustic Inn, especially special guests, Her Excellency the Ambassador of the Argentine Republic, Moira Wilkinson, her family and members of the Embassy Staff.

He also remembered the previous Ambassador Laura Bernal who sadly passed away in 2020.

Mr Wallace thanked the committee for the work put in to make the ASADO such a success.

He also thanked Edward McGoey and staff for the superb food and service, Hernán and Tara for the exhibition of Tango and Milonga, and Johnny Carroll and band.

Ms Wilkinson then addressed the gathering.

She thanked the Society for the invitation to Abbeyshrule and welcomed the opportunity to celebrate the strong links between Ireland and Argentina and wanted to reinforce and increase the links between the two countries going forward.

She said that the Argentine Navy Frigate Libertad, one of the largest and fastest tall ships in the world, will visit Dublin this week.

The Libertad will be docked on Sir John Rogerson’s Quay on Saturday 30 July and is open to the public to visit between 2pm and 6pm.