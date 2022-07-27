Search

Longford woman allegedly made false accident claim to gardaí

Longford Courthouse.

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

A court has heard how a Longford woman allegedly made a false statement to gardaí claiming she had been struck by a vehicle while out walking in the county town.

Winnie McDonagh (36), 4 Auburn Lodge, Prospect Wood, Longford, pleaded not guilty to making a false statement at Longford garda station on June 3, 2021.

It emerged the statement made by Ms McDonagh was made voluntarily, more than three weeks after initially reporting the alleged incident at Longford Train Station on May 10.

“She alleged while walking with her buggy she had been hit by a vehicle at the train station in Longford,” said Sgt Enda Daly, for the prosecution.

Following on from Ms McDonagh’s statement, an investigation was launched with gardaí seeking and later downloading CCTV taken from the station.

Sgt Daly said the footage observed by investigating gardaí failed to correspond with the claim put forward by Ms McDonagh.

The court was told a file was later sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) who recommended the accused be charged with making a false statement.

In defence, solicitor Bríd Mimnagh said after receiving statements and other evidence relating to the case, Ms McDonagh was adamant she would be offering up a not guilty plea.

Ms McDonagh was remanded on continuing bail until a sitting of Longford District Court on September 13.

