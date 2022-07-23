Longford Gardaí find woman with drugs and pepper spray

A woman was allegedly found by gardaí in the possession of a screwdriver, pepper spray and sleeping tablets at Longford Train Station, a court has heard
Jasmine Rogan, of 25 Cappagh, Mohill, Co Leitrim was discovered with an estimated €50 worth of zopiclone shortly after 3pm on October 8.
Sgt Enda Daly said Ms Rogan was searched under the Misuse of Drugs Act and conveyed to Longford garda station.
“Following searches she was found in possession of a number of trays of drugs, a screwdriver and pepper spray,” he said.
Sgt James Muldowney, in giving evidence of having arrested and charged Ms Rogan earlier that day, he said the value of the drugs allegedly found on Ms Rogan amounted to €50.
He said Ms Rogan made no reply to the charges when they were put to her.
Legal aid was extended to the charges lodged by Sgt Muldowney with defence solicitor Bríd Mimnagh seeking full disclosure of all relevant evidence and statements linked to the case. Ms Rogan was remanded on continuing bail to a sitting of Longford District Court on September 20.
