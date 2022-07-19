Four new Gardaí take up duty in Longford

Four new Gardaí are at Longford Garda Station - Anna Walsh, Yuriy Pivovarov, Aaron Duffy, Cathal Slattery Picture: Shelley Corcoran
Four new Gardaí - Anna Walsh, Yuriy Pivovarov, Aaron Duffy and Cathal Slattery - commenced duties at Longford Garda Station on Monday of this week.
The new quartet were formally welcomed by Superintendent Seamus Boyle and members of Longford Local Community Safety Partnership.
Sgt Andy McGauran, Longford Local Community Safety Partnership Coordinator Janine Bartley, Longford's four new Gardaí Anna Walsh, Yuriy Pivovarov, Aaron Duffy, Cathal Slattery, Cllr Seamus Butler, Garda Gillian Carlos, Longford County Council Director of Services Barbara Heslin and Superintendent Seamus Boyle pictured at Longford Garda Station on Monday, July 18
