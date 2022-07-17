Search

17 Jul 2022

Theft of paddling pool from Longford store was ‘not a sophisticated offence’

Theft of paddling pool from Longford store was ‘not a sophisticated offence’

File Photo

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

17 Jul 2022 12:00 PM

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

A defendant who stole a paralleling pool from a supermarket will be assessed to see if he is suitable for community service. Martin McDonnell (24) of 114 McKeown Park, Longford was charged with theft arising from an incident on June 30 last.

Sergeant Mark Mahon told the court that on that date, the defendant entered the premises of Aldi on the Athlone Road, Longford, took a paddling pool valued at €130 and left the store past all points of purchase without paying. The defendant entered a plea of guilty to the charge.

Mr McDonnell has eight previous convictions in total primarily for theft and road traffic. Solicitor Fiona Baxter said it was ‘not a sophisticated offence’ and her client had co-operated at all times. She said the defendant had suffered a family tragedy in recent weeks.

The defendant's solicitor told the court Mr McDonnell's wife had returned the pool back to the store and had a letter to confirm this.

Ms Baxter explained that her client, a father of two, borrowed money from a moneylender and was in a financially strained situation at the time.

The legal representative said the defendant is willing to undertake community service. She acknowledged Mr McDonnell has outstanding community service hours from 2019, but explained this was because of Covid restrictions.

Noting that the defendant had ‘significant previous’ convictions Judge Bernadette Owens said she would give the defendant an opportunity. The judge put the matter back for a Probation Service report with a recommendation of 100 hours of community service in lieu of a three month sentence. The defendant was then remanded on continuing bail to October 4 next.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media