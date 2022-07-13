Search

13 Jul 2022

Longford County Council gives green light for works at award winning and historic Viewmount House

Longford County Council gives green light for works at award winning and historic Viewmount House

The magnificent Viewmount House in Longford

Reporter:

Thomas Lyons

13 Jul 2022 2:00 PM

Email:

thomas.lyons@longfordleader.ie

The owners of Viewmount House have been granted permission by Longford County Council planners to rebuild a defect in the structure.

Dun Farnagh Limited made the application to the local authority planning department to undertake works at the historic building at Viewmount, Dublin Road, Longford.

The application was to retain and complete a development within the curtilage of the protected structure.

The work consists of taking down and rebuilding of the apex of a defective gable walls to restaurant annex, the replacement of a defective roof structure and covering over restaurant annex, and taking down and rebuilding a defective inner leaf of stonework to the north and east walls of function room annex.

Wedding bells ring for Longford businessman and his beautiful bride

Plans to demolish Longford hotel and pave way for retail and housing development

The application to the planners was made at the beginning of June with the department making a decision this week. The permission is subject to eight conditions.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media