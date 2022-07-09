Longford gardaí clampdown on dangerous speeding in built up residential areas
Longford gardaí are clamping down on dangerous speeding drivers in built up residential areas.
On Friday, gardaí attached to the Longford Roads Policing Unit conducted speed checks in residential areas.
They detected at least four motorists driving well in excess of the 60kph speed limit, including two driving in at 100kph or more.
Gardaí are appealing to motorists to slow down and stay safe on the roads.
Speed checks conducted by Gardaí attached to Longford Roads Policing Unit in County Longford today focused on built up residential areas - motorists detected driving well in excess of the 60kph speed limit.— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) July 8, 2022
Our message is simple #SlowDown & stay safe on our roads this weekend. pic.twitter.com/gGTGsRqZbK
