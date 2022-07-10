Longford national school granted planning permission to develop astro turf facility

A Longford national school has been granted planning permission to develop an astro turf pitch by local authority planners.
The Board of Management of Scoil Samhthann submitted the application for the proposed construction of an astro turf playing pitch together with perimeter fencing, erection of lighting poles with lighting and all ancillary site works last May.
Scoil Samhthann, which is located at Schoolland, Ballinalee, Longford, received the permission subject to five conditions
There is an existing community centre on the site. There were no public objections to the proposed development.
The conditions attached related to adherence to the submitted plans, considerations regarding surface water, not interfering with public roads while work on the pitch takes place, and considerations regarding the lighting.
