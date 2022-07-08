'Dream come true' as Longford's Sinéad Hussey unveiled as new RTÉ News Midlands Correspondent

"Being appointed Midlands correspondent is a dream come true," beamed Longford town native and RTÉ journalist Sinéad Hussey following her appointment to the role of RTÉ News Midlands Correspondent.

RTÉ News announced Sinéad's appointment this morning and she replaces Lanesboro's Ciaran Mullooly who left RTÉ last year, after 23 years in the role of Midlands Correspondent.

Sinéad previously held the position of North East Correspondent, and was appointed following a recent competition.

Sinéad is a native of Longford town, and currently lives in Mullingar, Co Westmeath.

Commenting on her new role Sinéad said, "I have travelled every road of the north east region over the last three and a half years and I've enjoyed telling stories from across counties Monaghan, Cavan, Louth and Meath. At times some of these stories were difficult and sad. So many people opened their doors and hearts to me and I'm grateful for their kindness and friendship."

"Being appointed Midlands correspondent is a dream come true. Having grown up in the region I have an intimate understanding of the issues and challenges facing people and business. I believe strongly in RTÉ's regional coverage and I want to bring the issues, voices and stories of the midlands to a national audience".

Sinéad will be taking up the post in the coming weeks.

Sinéad worked as a multimedia journalist in RTÉ since 2011, reporting across television, radio and online news including RTÉ's Six One News, Nine O’Clock News and foreign news desk.

She was appointed RTÉ​ News North East Correspondent in January 2019 and has reported extensively on the impact of Brexit along the border as well as the Drogheda feud, cross border criminality and the controversy surrounding the closure of the emergency department at Our Lady’s Hospital in Navan.

Sinéad has also covered a wide range of major national news stories in recent years including the murder of Ashling Murphy in Tullamore in January of this year, the murders of Michael Snee and Aidan Moffit in Sligo in April, the attack on Kevin Lunney in Cavan in 2019, and the killing of Detective Garda Colm Horkan in Castlerea in June 2020.

In 2016 she reported for RTE from the constituency of Longford Westmeath. The count, in Kenagh Co Longford, lasted six days. She has also reported on local and European elections and most recently she covered the Northern elections from the Magherafelt count centre in Derry.

Sinéad holds a BA (Economics and Spanish) and a Masters in Communications from Maynooth University.

She began her broadcasting career at her local radio station Shannonside Northern Sound. During her time there, she worked as a receptionist, sports reporter and later a senior news reporter.

She also spent time working as a news reporter and newsreader in LMFM and INN. Sinéad moved to Newstalk in October 2006, spending almost five years working there as a senior news correspondent, covering politics and crime.