Longford man who put head into garda's face, telling him: 'I know all about you, I know where you live', escapes conviction

A defendant who refused to give his name to a Garda had the charges against him dealt with under the Probation act at Longford District Court.

Jonahan Wykes (43) of Lisnanagh, Edgeworthstown, Longford pleaded guilty to a breach of the public order and failing to give his name to a Garda.

Sergeant Mark Mahon told the court that on Friday April 22, 2022 at 2am officers on mobile patrol saw two men exiting from the side of a ghost estate at Lisavaddy, near Carriglass.

One of the duo had a stick in his hand. Garda Foley asked the men for their names and addresses. One of them, Mr Wykes, refused to provide his details and Garda Foley made the request two more times.

“I'm not giving you my details,” the defendant challenged the officer. Mr Wykes then became verbally abusive. He put his head into Garda Foley's face and made a number of threats, saying: “I know all about you,” and “You'll be sorry,” and “I know where you live.”

Solicitor Fiona Baxter told Judge Bernadette Owens that her client apologised later for his actions on the night. Ms Baxter said Mr Wykes has “mental health issues” and was diagnosed as having a bipolar disorder.

The defendant has 23 previous convictions, primarily for road traffic offences. The solicitor said her client is serving a prison sentence having been recently convicted in the Circuit Court.

Ms Baxter said on the night of his arrest Mr Wykes was highly intoxicated, adding that this was very unusual behaviour for him as his medical condition prevents him from drinking.

The legal representative said as part of the conditions attached to a suspended portion of his Circuit Court sentence Mr Wykes must engage with probation services for 18 months after his release and deal with his medical issues.

Ms Baxter said the defendant's wife was in court to support her husband. She is now the sole carer for their two children and is pregnant with their third.

The solicitor pointed out that Mr Wykes will miss the birth of his child while he serves the remainder of his prison term.

Noting the defendant's apology, his efforts while in custody and other mitigating factors Judge Owens said the mechanisms set out by the Circuit Court were the best means to deal with Mr Wykes issues.

The judge dealt with the the failing to give information to Gardaí charge under Section 1.2 of the Probation Act and took the public order charge into consideration.