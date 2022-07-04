Longford people fondly remember accomplished photographer and sports enthusiast Des Cooney

A memorial Mass for the late Desmond Cooney, Tallaght, Dublin, whose death occurred on May 16 2022 was celebrated by Fr Liam Murray in St Matthew’s Church, Ballymahon on Saturday evening June 25.

A native of Ballymahon, 77-year-old, Des who was always a kind and caring gentleman, passed away following a very short illness in the presence of his heartbroken family.

He worked with An Post for over forty years where he was very popular with all his work colleagues. He loved all kinds of sport and music and was a very accomplished photographer.

Des actually took many photos of President Mary McAleese and the local people on one of her visits here some years ago. He liked his style, Des was a dapper dresser.

A man of great wit, Des always had a great sense of humour. He loved coming down to Ballymahon over the years visiting his family here with his wife Rose, to see his brothers Mick and Lar, sister Ann, extended family and many friends. He loved socialising, meeting them all for a chat in his brother Mick's hotel, Cooney's. He was a great family man and always spoke of them with great pride.

A large number of people from the Ballymahon area travelled to his Funeral at St Killian's Church, Castleview, Dublin to pay their respects. He was later interred at Forgney Cemetery where a huge number of locals attended, which bore testimony to the respect which is held for the Cooney family in the area.

Rose and her family wish to thank everyone who attended the Funeral and Burial of Des's remains, to those who sent Mass Cards and to so many people who showed their kindness and sympathy and all the support they received in the last few weeks which was very much appreciated by them.

We extend our deepest sympathy to Rose, her sons Desmond and Laurence, daughters Kate, June and Ciara, his brothers Mike and Lar, sisters Ann (Cooney) and Breda (Lloyd), his much-loved grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and wide circle of friends.

Rest in peace to ‘The Da’.